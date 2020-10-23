Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes another Yerevan's misinformation

The information spread by Armenia about the shelling of the settlements of Agdere, Khojavend, and Girmizi Bazar on the territory of Nagorno Karabakh by the Azerbaijani army, isn’t true, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.



"Vice versa, on the night of October 23 and this morning, the Armenian Armed Forces intensively shelled the territories of the Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabadi districts. Our troops, observing the humanitarian ceasefire, retain their operational advantage on the entire front," the ministry stressed.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.