Azerbaijani army neutralizes five Armenian UAVs

Today, over the period from 03:00 to 09:00, Azerbaijani air defense units destroyed two UAVs of the Armenian armed forces, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Two more UAVs successfully landed by special technical means," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Later the ministry said that the Azerbaijani army destroyed another tactical UAV of the Armenian troops, which was flying in the direction of Aghjabadi district at about 12:00 (GMT+4).

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.