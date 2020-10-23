Azerbaijani army enters Gubadli and liberates 13 villages

The Azerbaijani Army has liberated new territories from Armenia's occupation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev wrote on his official Twitter page.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s army liberated Dolanar and Bunyadli villages of Khojavend, Dag Tumas, Nusus, Xelefli, Minbashili and Veyselli villages of Jabrayil, Venedli and Mirzehasanli villages of Zengilan. Zilanli, Kurd Mahrizli, Muganli and Alagurshag villages of Gubadli were also liberated.

"Long live Azerbaijan’s Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" the head of state concluded.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.