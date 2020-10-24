Armenia shelling Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district by using artillery installations

While losing their combat positions and being forced to retreat, the Armenian Armed Forces are firing the territory of Azerbaijan’s Gubadli district by using artillery mounts from the territory of Armenia’s Gorus district, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The aim of the Armenian side’s this provocation is the desire to provoke the Azerbaijani armed forces to the retaliatory measures.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.