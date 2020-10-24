Istanbul mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Istanbul’s mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, tested positive for coronavirus and has started treatment in hospital, municipality spokesman Murat Ongun said on Twitter, Bloomberg Quint informs. Imamoglu’s general health is good, Ongun said. The test result comes after Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca sounded the alarm over rising cases in the country, with Istanbul making up about 40% of the country’s total.

Turkey’s total virus patients rose by 2,165 as of Oct. 23, a third straight daily increase of more than 2,000. Deaths climbed by 74 to 9,658, Bloomberg Quint reports.

