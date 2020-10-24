F-35 not to break through Russian defense, Yuri Shvytkin says
Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee Yuri Shvytkin said that the American F-35 fighter’s characteristics do not allow it to surpass Russia's air defense systems.
His words came after the publication of the RAND think tank’s report saying that the American fifth-generation fighter F-35 is the only aircraft in the world capable of confronting Russia in case of a possible conflict in Europe.
Vestnik Kavkaza
