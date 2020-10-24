No precipitation expected in Moscow

Next week, in Moscow, the temperature will get to near 10 ℃, no precipitation is expected, leading expert of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets said.

According to him, the weather will be mild.

"Next week we will enjoy Indian Autumn: no precipitation, the temperature at night will be 1 -6 ℃, in the daytime - 10 ℃. The weather is warm, the autumn is not going to give up," RIA Novosti quotes the meteorologist as saying.