Europe preparing its own end, Erdogan says

The president of Turkey warned on Saturday that Europe was preparing its own end amid rising Islamophobia across the continent, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Europe is preparing its own end with its front against Muslims," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing a meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party at a stadium in the central province of Kayseri. "If they aren't rid of this disease as soon as possible, it will collapse all of Europe from within," Erdogan added.

Erdogan's remarks came after French President Emmanuel Macron accused Muslims of "separatism" and described Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world."