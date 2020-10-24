65 Azerbaijani citizens die since the beginning of the conflict

Since the beginning of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, 65 Azerbaijani civilians died, another 297 were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office of the republic informs.

Earlier it was reported that the number of victims among Azerbaijani schoolchildren increased to eight.

Today, a 10th-grade student born in 2004, died as a result of rocket attacks by Armenian units in the village of Kabirli, Terter region.