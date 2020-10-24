Purchase of S-400 does not contradict NATO interests, Ankara says

Instead of criticism in connection with the purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft systems (SAM), Turkey expects alternative technical solutions from NATO, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic informs.

The Turkish Defense Ministry stressed that the republic is a member of the alliance and expects a friendly attitude from other NATO member states.

"We expect that our [NATO] allies and friends will focus on negotiations to find additional technical measures and alternative to the S-400, instead of making statements that destroy our relations”, the Defense Ministry noted.