Russian Foreign Ministry issues statement in connection with Artur Mayakov’s death in Ganja

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia published a statement in connection with the death of Russian citizen Artur Mayakov in Ganja.

"On October 24 this year, the Azerbaijani authorities notified the embassy that Russian citizen Artur Vasilyevich Mayakov, born in 2007, died in a hospital in the city of Ganja from wounds received as a result of rocket attacks on October 17 this year. The embassy is in constant contact with representatives of the executive power of the city of Ganja and the relatives of the deceased, provides them with the necessary assistance, " the Russian Foreign Ministry twitted.

"In connection with this sorrowful event, the embassy expresses deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the Foreign Ministry added.

Mayakov's funeral took place in Ganja today.