Trump votes for himself in Florida

 U.S. President Donald Trump voted in his new home state of Florida on Saturday, casting his ballot for his re-election at a public library across the street from one of his golf clubs, Reuters reports.

Trump, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, voted using a paper ballot. Supporters gathered in the library parking lot chanted “four more years” as he voted inside. “It was a very secure vote, much more secure than when you send in a ballot,” Trump said, repeating unfounded allegations that mail-in voting is more susceptible to fraud.

