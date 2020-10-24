Covid-19 test helps to determine asymptomatic disease 

Professor of the Virology Department at the Belozersky Institute of Moscow State University Alexei Agranovsky said that the asymptomatic Covid-19 can be detected with the help of a test.

He stressed that this is the only way to determine the infection. At the same time, Agranovsky drew attention to the fact that the tests are not 100-percent accurate.

"When a person recovered, the test will show nothing, thus, there is a need to check for antibodies," the virologist explained.