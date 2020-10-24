Vitali Klitschko tested positive for Covid-19

Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko informed that he had contracted a coronavirus infection and self-isolated. Currently, he is feeling well, Klitschko wrote in his Telegram channel.

"The coronavirus crept up at the most inopportune moment. Today I received a positive test result. The work of the mayor during a pandemic, of course, involves constant risk. Communicating with people, checking hospitals. In particular, I regularly visited the infectious diseases wards where patients with Covid-19 are treated. I tried to be careful. Given the specifics of my work, I regularly did tests. Today's, unfortunately, the result is disappointing. I feel good. But I have to self-isolate, "Klitschko wrote.