Melikov urges to abandon foreign names of restaurants in Dagestan

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, called on entrepreneurs to abandon the foreign names of cafes and restaurants.

"If there is a cafe, then surely it is called ‘San Francisco’, ‘Los Angeles’ or ’Havana’. There are no other letters, except Latin ones? All evil comes from there. Thus, we are promoting them. Let the names correspond to the place where we live. Let it be ‘Derbent Lights’, ‘Dagestan Dawn’. It feels like you are in a Chicago slum. And the ads itself does not correspond to moral values,” the acting head of the region said at a meeting on the development of urban planning.