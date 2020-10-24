France summons its ambassador from Turkey 

French authorities condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his statement that French leader Emmanuel Macron ”needs treatment on a mental level”.

France-Presse reported that France summoned its ambassador to Ankara for consultations following the incident.

Erdogan's words came after his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke about "enlightened Islam." The Turkish politician said that Macron ”needs treatment on a mental level.” According to Erdogan, the head of the state should not demonstrate such an attitude towards Muslims in his country.