Petrol station burns in Argun

In Argun, Chechnya, one of five tanks at a petrol station caught fire. Rescuers who arrived at the scene are extinguishing the fire, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informs.

"At 18.10, a call was received about the fire at a gas station in the city of Argun. There are five tanks at the gas station. One is on fire. Work is underway to extinguish the fire and protect neighboring tanks, as well as neighboring buildings," the emergency department reports.

It is specified, that 55 firefighters and 8 units of equipment are engaged in firefighting.

The fire took place at the Ustrada gas station, a container with gas is burning, there is a threat of an explosion.