Russian oil tanker explodes in Sea of Azov

A Russian oil tanker experienced an explosion in the Sea of Azov and an operation to rescue three of its crew members was underway Saturday, officials said, ABC News informs.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said the explosion on the General Azi Aslanov took place as the tanker was traveling from the port of Kavkaz to the city of Rostov-on-Don. Authorities said 10 members of the tanker's 13-person crew have been rescued, while the remaining three were believed to be in the water.