US Embassy in Azerbaijan reports on threats of terrorist attacks in Baku

The US Embassy in Azerbaijan, against the backdrop of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, warned its citizens and other foreigners about the threat of terrorist attacks in Baku, including in hotels.

"The US Embassy in Baku has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and abductions targeting US citizens and foreigners in Baku," the American diplomatic mission informed.

It is specified that the terrorist attacks may take place at the JW Marriott Absheron hotel and ”other places” in Baku.