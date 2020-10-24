Azerbaijani army destroys Armenia’s armored vehicles

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan destroyed the armored vehicles of the Armenian army in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The corresponding video was published by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenia resumed hostilities against Azerbaijan on September 27, to ensure the safety of the population, the Azerbaijani army launched a counter-offensive operation. By now, the Fizuli and Jebrail regions have been almost completely liberated, including the cities of Jebrail and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and most of the Zangilan region, part of the Qubadli region, the village of Hadrut and many villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talysh in the Terter region, the Murovdag mountain. In response, the Armenian Armed Forces carry out terrorist attacks against the civilian population of Azerbaijan, shelling the border settlements with artillery, and the cities located far from the front with medium-range missiles.