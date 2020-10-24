EMERCOM reports on condition of General Azi Aslanov tanker’s sailors 

The condition of 10 rescued after the explosion on a tanker in the Sea of ​​Azov, who were evacuated to the Sirius tug, is assessed as satisfactory, the Krasnodar Territory EMERCOM reports.

Earlier, Rosmorrechflot reported an explosion on the General Azi Aslanov tanker in the Sea of ​​Azov at the mouth of the Kerch Strait, three of the 13 crew members were thrown overboard, the rest were evacuated. The search for three crew members is underway. According to the reports, the oil mist exploded on the tanker heading to Rostov-on-Don.