Azerbaijani troops advance new positions in Khojavend, Gubadli, Lachin directions of front

On October 24 and on the night of October 25, military operations in the Agderin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Gadrut, Gubadli and Lachin directions of the front continued with different intensity, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry

The Armenian troops fired at Azerbaijani troops using smaller arms, tanks, mortars and cannons.

The units of the Azerbaijani army, continuing the operations in accordance with the operation plan, expanded the controlled territories.

Azerbaijani troops inflicted a serious fire strike on the Armenian troops in the Khojavend, Gubadli and Lachin regions, weakened his resistance and advanced to new positions in various directions.

As a result of the shelling of the positions of Armenian Armed Forces located in the direction of Agdara and Khojavend by units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, there are a large number of dead and wounded in terms of Armenian manpower. The Armenian troops’ ammunition has been depleted, and the artillery installations have been disabled.

Units of the 1st battalion of the 543rd regiment of the Armenian armed forces, delivered in the direction of Gubadli, retreated, having suffered losses in personnel and military equipment.

Most of the reserve soldiers sent to Nagorno-Karabakh from the Tsaghkadzor settlement of the Kotayk region of Armenia were destroyed by the fire of Azerbaijani units.

As a result of the operations of the Azerbaijani army in various directions of the front, a significant amount of Armenian Armed Forces’ manpower was destroyed and incapacitated, as well as 2 tanks, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 D-30 howitzers, 1 cannon 2A36 "Hyacinth-B", 7 units of automobile equipment.

Currently, fighting continues along the entire front. Azerbaijani troops are in control of the operational situation.