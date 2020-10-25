Main » News

Russia’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1.5 mln

Russia’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1.5 mln

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 16,710 in the past day to 1,513,877, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports. 

A 1.1% growth rate was recorded in the past two days, the crisis center reported.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.4%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Dagestan Republic and the Tatarstan Republic (0.6%).

Most cases were confirmed in Moscow (4,455), St. Petersburg (709), the Moscow Region (491), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (396) and the Rostov Region (306).

1335 views


Vestnik Kavkaza

on YouTube

Subscribe



Videos

News

Populars