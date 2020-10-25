Russia’s coronavirus case tally exceeds 1.5 mln

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 16,710 in the past day to 1,513,877, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, TASS reports.

A 1.1% growth rate was recorded in the past two days, the crisis center reported.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was registered in the Chechen Republic (0.4%), the Moscow Region, the Chuvash Republic, the Dagestan Republic and the Tatarstan Republic (0.6%).

Most cases were confirmed in Moscow (4,455), St. Petersburg (709), the Moscow Region (491), the Nizhny Novgorod Region (396) and the Rostov Region (306).