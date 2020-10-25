Cristiano Ronaldo shares emotional message for 'brother' Khabib after retirement news following victory at UFC 254

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was among those to praise Khabib Nurmagomedov after the UFC lightweight champion announced his retirement following his victory against Justin Gaethje, RT reports.

Khabib broke down in tears after submitting interim champion Gaethje in the second round of their main event contest on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, in what was the Dagestani star's first appearance in the octagon since the death of his father and trainer Abdulmanap in July from complications stemming from a coronavirus infection.

An emotional Khabib – who improved his perfect professional record to 29-0 with the victory – said he had promised his family that the contest against Gaethje would be his last.

The news prompted a massive outpouring of praise and respect on social media from MMA fans and beyond – including Portuguese football star Ronaldo.

"Congrats bro! Your father is proud of you," wrote the Juventus forward in a message on his Instagram stories, sharing a TV image of an overwhelmed Khabib immediately after his victory.