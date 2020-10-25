Escalation of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has been continuing for almost a month. During this time, the army of the occupants controlled by the Pashinyan anti-popular clique, fulfilling Soros' anti-Russian requests, suffered colossal losses of equipment and manpower, so today it needs resources to replenish its ranks. For this purpose, it started intensified recruitment of mercenaries from among ethnic Armenians in foreign countries.

This information has already been repeatedly confirmed.

According to eyewitnesses, cited by the Minval portal, thousands of corpses were left on the lands liberated from the occupiers, many of them had documents of citizens of France, Canada, Lebanon, Spain, Greece, Georgia, Russia. Many of them are Armenian nationals: Greek Aren Osipov, Spaniard Armen Knyazyan, Frenchman Artur Hovhannisyan, Canadian Christopher Artin, Lebanese Gevorg Khadzhiyan, and Syrian Stepan Keshishyan...

Greek blogger, activist, author of the Greek City Times publication Paul Antonopoulous publishes several Tweets about the mercenaries, citizens of Greece, who left for the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, assuring that "the first group will include 50 ethnic Armenians from Greece and 30 Greeks." Obviously, some citizens of a NATO member country have also fallen into the trap of extreme nationalists, eager to continue to sow national discord in the region, and thus have become violators of international law.

Earlier, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan intercepted radio communications of Kurdish terrorists taking part in military operations on the side of Armenia. A video containing audio recordings of conversations and their transcripts is posted on YouTube. As if confirming this information, another video appeared on YouTube this week, where captured Armenian soldier Albert Mikaelyan admitted that mercenaries of Kurdish origin are fighting against the Azerbaijani army in the Armenian Armed Forces. He said that in his military unit, along with conscripts and extra-conscripts, there were also Kurdish militants, a total of 1,500 people. These mercenaries received $600 a month and spoke only their own language. Mercenary units of 10-15 people got to know the area and are prepared for battle, the soldier said.

Vestnik Kavkaza has already reported about thethe activities of the Armenian terrorist organization VOMA, which organized camps for training future soldiers in mountain conditions.

In its Vkontakte web group, VOMA calls on "soldiers of fortune" to fly to Armenia. In particular, according to the organization, "on October 25, a charter flight will be departing at 15:00 from Domodedovo airport (Moscow). You must be at the airport by 11:00... We are ready to pay for tickets to Yerevan for those who have financial difficulties."

At the same time, a certain Vova Vartanov, "the founder and commander of the first sabotage and reconnaissance unit of the Republic of Armenia," who "together with combat friends, veterans of the sabotage and reconnaissance unit", created the Art of Survival organization. The organization is calling to join the ranks of the mercenaries. This organization trains instructors, prepares them for combat.

The information that Armenia is recruiting mercenaries for the war in Nagorno-Karabakh is also confirmed by Ura.ru: “Members of such formations, who Novaya Gazeta and BBC interviewed, openly say that they have arrived in the war zone for a war with Azerbaijanis - even if they are not in the ranks of the armed forces of Armenia. ”The issue of the legality of their constant presence in the country doesn;t bother the authorities."

It is obvious that this kind of activity is against the interests of Russia, which has been a victim of international terrorists. The corresponding power structures of the Russian Federation are active and quite successful in neutralizing such organizations. Russia is our common home, and we must do everything in our power to preserve interethnic peace in the country and properly deal with situations like these.