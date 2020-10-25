Azerbaijani army liberates Gubadli city

The Azerbaijani city of Gubadli, the administrative center of the Gubadli region, which has been under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces since August 1993, was liberated by the Azerbaijani army.

This significant event - the de-occupation of the fourth Azerbaijani city (after Jebrail, Fizuli and Zangilan) - has been announced on Twitter by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Today, the Azerbaijani army liberated several villages of the Zangilan, Jebrail, Gubadli regions and the city of Gubadli from the occupiers. Long live the Azerbaijani army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!" he wrote on his official Twitter page.