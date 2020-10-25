Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Armenia grossly violates ceasefire regime again

Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire regime since October 26 at 08:00, the Armenian armed forces again grossly violated the agreement reached, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said.

At 08:05 am, the Armenian Armed Forces violated a new humanitarian ceasefire and from the Lachin side they bombard Azerbaijani army units located in the Safiyan village of the Lachin region.

The Armenian Armed Forces also shelled the city of Tartar and the villages of the region.

The ministry stressed that units of the Azerbaijani army along the entire front fully comply with the humanitarian ceasefire.

The Armenian armed forces committed a large-scale provocation, subjecting the positions of the Azerbaijani army to intensive shelling from large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibers in the front-line zone on Sept. 27 at 05:00 (Msk). The command of the Azerbaijani Army decided to launch a counter-offensive operation of Azerbaijani troops along the entire front to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces and ensure the safety of the civilian population. To date, Fizuli and Jabrayil districts, including the cities of Jabrayil and Fizuli, the city of Zangilan and part of Zangilan district, the city of Hadrut and a number of villages in the Khojavend region, the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in the Terter region, as well as the strategically important Murovdag mountain were liberated.