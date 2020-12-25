Ilham Aliyev named politician of the year by Vedomosti readers

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was named "Politician of the Year, according to the majority of readers of the Vedomosti newspaper. According to the nomination, Ilham Aliyev "can rightfully be called the only leader whose army achieved a convincing military victory in 2020, and even a real triumph in a regional scale."



The editorial choice among politicians was Joe Biden, who won the presidential election in the United States.



Elon Musk won in the nomination "Businessman of the Year".



In the "Professional of the Year" nomination, the readers chose tennis player Daniil Medvedev, the editors preferred chief physician of the Kommunarka hospital Denis Protsenko.



In the "Private Person of the Year" nomination, readers voted for ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal, accused of organizing a series of murders in the mid-2000s. The editorial board chose leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.



British-American film director Christopher Nolan, who released the science fiction action-thriller film Tenet this year, was unanimously recognized as a cultural hero.



Finally, the first places in the "Mystery of the Year" nomination were taken, according to readers, by opposition politician Alexey Navalny, and according to the editorial board, ex-journalist Ivan Safronov, accused of treason.