Georgian PM makes phone call to Ilham Aliyev

Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev yesterday.

Gakharia congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and wished him the best of health and successes in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijanj leader thanked for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, the sides hailed the successful development of friendly relations between the two countries, and expressed confidence that the bilateral cooperation would continue expanding.