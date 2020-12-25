FSB thwarts tenageer terrorist attack in Russia’s Tambov

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a terrorist attack in the city of Tambov, the FSB said in a statement on Friday.

"The Federal Security Service has thwarted a terrorist attack in Tambov. A Russian citizen born in 2003 was detained for plotting the crime," the statement reads.

FSB officers seized explosives, components and manuals for making an explosive device and communication means at the young man’s rented apartment.

The Russian Investigative Committee in the Tambov region has opened a criminal case under Articles 30.1 and 205.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (preparations for a terrorist attack).

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that the 17-year-old was a college student. "According to investigators, the defendant, who shares the ideas of a destructive subculture, planned to carry out a terrorist attack in a building in Tambov, using a homemade explosive device created based on an online manual," TASS cited the statement as saying.