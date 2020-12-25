Russia calls on UN Security Council for holding emergency face-to-face summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed the need of holding the face-to-face summit of the permanent members of the UN Security Council in the current circumstances.



"Of course, it can be held via a video conference call, but we are convinced: given the importance and complexity of the accumulated problems, a face-to-face meeting is required. I hope we will hold it in the near future," he said during the Dialogue for the Future forum, RIA Novosti reported.



Lavrov added that one of the key issues remains the START issue. "Of course, one of the tasks will be to discuss the situation with strategic stability, with the United States destroying all the mechanisms that somehow controlled weapons," he explained.



The five of the UN Security Council includes Russia, the United States, China, France and the Great Britain. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested holding U.N. Security Council summit back in June.



The New START nuclear arms control treaty will expire on February 5, 2021.