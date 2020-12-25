Georgia reports 1,881 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,881 new cases, 1,515 recoveries and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.

13,655 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country. 6,747 of the 13,655 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,908 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 218,724 cases of coronavirus since February. 196,220 of the 218,724 individuals have recovered, while 2,313 others have died. 20,165 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

5,969 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,068 of the 5,969 patients are in critical condition. 414 of the 1,068 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

1,542 Covid-19 patients are in hotels, 396 individuals are in quarantine and 12,654 are at home. 38,693 individuals are in self-isolation.

More than 1,830,000 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far, Agenda.ge reported.