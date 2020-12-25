Oil price range optimum for Russia named

Russia’s government considers the oil price range of $45-55 per barrel optimum in the current market situation, which allows preventing the market from overheating, on the one hand, and supporting producers, on the other hand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"The range of prices of $45-55 per barrel is optimum for recovery of our production, which we have let strongly down, otherwise we will never restore production, others will do, whereas we will remain at our level all the time," TASS cited the minister as saying.