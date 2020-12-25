Azerbaijan receives another batch of humanitarian cargo from Russia

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations received another batch of humanitarian cargo, sent by the Russian Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, at the Barda railway station.

The cargo, sent by 9 wagons, consists mainly of construction materials, technical and household equipment.

Until December 24, 2020, the Russian ministry has sent 54 wagons and 25 trucks with humanitarian cargo to Azerbaijan.

The delivered cargo is intended for repair and restoration of the property of civilians in settlements located outside the combat zone, damaged by the Armenian shellings and missile attacks during Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War for the liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation.