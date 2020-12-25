Azerbaijan's electricity supplier laying high-voltage line to Shusha (VIDEO)

Azerenerji OJSC is laying a 110-kilovolt high-voltage power line from Fuzuli city to the city of Shusha to connect it to the general electricity system of Azerbaijan and provide the city with sustainable energy, according to Azerenerji.

At the same time, the ‘Shukurbeyli’ substation in Fizuli with the capacity of 110/35/10 kilovolt, which will supply electricity to most of the liberated territories as a source, is being completely reconstructed and its capacity is being increased, the message of the company said.

For this purpose, an additional 110 kV high-voltage line is being laid from the Imishli substation to the Shukurbeyli substation at a distance of 51 km. The substation will be controlled remotely through the installation of modern digital equipment.

Along with all, a 110 kV high-voltage power line is being laid from the Shukurbeyli substation in Fuzuli to the city of Shusha.