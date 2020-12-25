Armenia confirms 621 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 621 in the past 24 hours to 156,763, the republic’s Health Ministry reported.



"In the past twenty-four hours, 621 new coronavirus cases were identified. A total of 137,815 patients recovered from the illness. Currently, 15,544 people are under treatment," the ministry said in a statement.



Nineteen more coronavirus patients died in hospitals in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of fatalities in the republic to 2,733 over the entire pandemic period, the statement says.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 570,214 tests have been carried out in Armenia.