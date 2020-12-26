Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 3 mln, crisis center reports

Russia’s coronavirus cases have exceeded 3 million. Another 29,258 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 3,021,964, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the growth rate has not exceeded 1% for two days. Russia’s coronavirus cases surpassed 1,000,000 on September 1 and 2,000,000 on November 19.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Tuva, the Jewish Autonomous Region (0.5%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the Magadan Region, the Karachay-Cherkess Region, the Mari El region, the Novosibirsk, Orenburg and Kemerovo regions (0.6%).

Another 3,755 cases were confirmed in St. Petersburg, 1,615 in the Moscow Region, 501 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 425 in the Pskov Region and 406 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

At present, 541,299 people in Russia continue treatment.