Several injured in Berlin shooting

Several people were injured in a shooting early Saturday in Germany's capital Berlin, emergency services said, DW reports.

A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to the hospital following an altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district. The fire brigade spoke of three seriously injured victims.

A photographer for DPA said the shooting took place in a gateway on Stresemannstrasse, close to the offices of the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Reports suggest one of the injured men was pulled out of a nearby canal after he jumped in to try to avoid the shooting.

The other three were found in a driveway, DPA reported.

Emergency services initially treated the injured at the scene but they now been moved to hospitals.

The police spokeswoman said there was no indication of a political motive but that the situation was still very unclear.

The unidentified assailants quickly fled the scene.