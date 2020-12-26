Russian Health Ministry authorizes use of Sputnik V for mass vaccination of people over 60

Russia’s Health Ministry has authorized the use of the Sputnik V vaccine for mass vaccination of people over 60 years of age, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told the Rossiya 24 TV channel on Saturday, TASS reports.

"The Health Ministry has approved the amendments to the instructions for medical use. The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved for inoculating people aged 18 and over. Thereby, citizens over 60 years of age can now likewise be vaccinated against the new coronavirus infection," he said, stressing that mass vaccination is underway in all Russian regions.

Murashko also noted that the expert evaluation had proved the efficacy and safety of the vaccine for senior citizens over 60.

Russia began vaccination against COVID-19 on December 10. On December 14, Murashko said that the vaccine had been delivered to all regions as part of the large-scale vaccination campaign.