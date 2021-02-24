Russia’s public debt up by nearly 40% in 2020

Russia's public debt increased by 39.9% in 2020 to 18.99 trillion rubles ($257 bln), which is 17.8% of GDP, according to the documents published by the the Accounts Chamber.

"The public debt of the Russian Federation in 2020 increased by 5 trillion 418.2 billion rubles ($73 bln), or 39.9%, and amounted to 18 trillion 985.6 billion rubles, or 17.8% of GDP," the Accounts Chamber said.

According to the Accounts Chamber, in 2019 the public debt grew by 7.8% or 976 billion rubles ($13 bln), and its volume reached 13 trillion 567.4 billion rubles ($183 bln) or 12.3% of GDP. At the same time, domestic debt increased by 4 trillion 618.5 billion rubles ($62.4 bln), or 45.4%, amounting to 14 trillion 790.5 billion rubles ($200 bln). Foreign debt in foreign currency increased by $1.9 billion, or 3.5%, to $56.8 billion.