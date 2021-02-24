Armenian court announces verdict in 'Sasna Tsrer' case

The trial of the criminal case on the Sasna Tsrer armed group ended today at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan.



The presiding judge announced the verdicts for all ten defendants in this case. Accordingly, they were given prison sentences.



Pavel Manukyan was sentenced to 7 years and 8 months in prison, Vatuzhan Avetisyan was sentenced to 7 years and 4 months in prison, Mkhitar Avetisyan was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months in prison, Eduard Grigoryan was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison, Gagik Yeghiazaryan was sentenced to 7 years and 5 months in prison, Areg Kyureghyan was sentenced to 7 years and 1 month in prison, Sedral Nazaryan was sentenced to 8 years and 2 months in prison, Smbat Barseghyan, who is accused of killing a police officer was sentenced to 25 years in prison, Armen Bilyan was sentenced to 4 years and 11 months in prison. Bilyan ‘s detention was lifted and replaced with recognizance not to leave.



In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group took over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan and held hostages on July 17, 2016, but later surrendered. Three police officers, however, were killed during the two-week standoff.



Criminal charges were brought against 32 people in connection with this incident and related developments.