Georgia to reopen borders for Russians on March 1

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced that citizens of more countries with a negative PCR test will be able to enter the country. Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Armenia and Ukraine were added to the list.



"Armenia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus have been added to the list of those countries whose citizens will be able to enter Georgia by air with a negative PCR test result from March 1. At the land borders, the existing regime remains in place at this stage," prime minister at a briefing.



Earlier, citizens of the EU countries could enter Georgia with a negative PCR test, other foreigners may enter Georgia if they present confirmation they have gone through the full course (two doses) of any Covid-19 vaccination, TASS reports.