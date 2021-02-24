Georgia reports 443 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 443 new cases of coronavirus, 461 recoveries and six deaths in the past 24 hours.

2,692 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia as of today.

19,051 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours out of which 11,825 were rapid tests, while the remaining 7,226 were PCR tests.

Georgia has had 269,438 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. 263,257 of the 269,438 individuals have recovered, while 3,463 others have died.

1,600 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 302 of the 1,606 patients are in critical condition. 103 of the 302 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

More than 2,600,000 tests have been conducted in Georgia so far, Agenda.ge reported.

193 patients are in hotels, 307 people are in quarantine, while 899 persons are at home. 8,025 individuals are in self-isolation.