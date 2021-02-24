Protest staged at Yerevan State University

A group of youth has begun a protest near Yerevan State University (YSU) today.

They marched to the university building, entered, and are chanting, "Nikol, the traitor" and "Armenia without Nikol," referring to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

They urge the YSU students and faculty to join their fight in achieving the resignation of Pashinyan, News.am reported.

Before starting this protest, head of the youth wing of the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia Hayk Mamijanyan said: "Our goal is for each youth to participate in the salvation of the homeland in his own way capacity, in his own way. I am confident that each youth will find a way, a 'wood ' to add to the cause of the Homeland Salvation Movement."