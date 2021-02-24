Putin signs law imposing fines for violating 'foreign agents' law

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law bills that impose fines for violating a controversial law on "foreign agents" as well as other legislation relating to protests, such as the financing of rallies and disobedience of law enforcement.

According to the laws, signed by Putin on February 24, releasing information about so-called "foreign agents" and their materials without also indicating their status could lead to fines of up to 2,500 rubles ($34) for individuals and up to 500,000 rubles ($6,720) for entities.

The new law also imposes administrative liability for releasing such information on mass media outlets and applies to both "foreign agent" legal entities and "foreign agent" individuals and civil associations.

The document was published on the official portal of legal information on Wednesday.