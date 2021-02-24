Azerbaijan reports 145 more COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 220 new COVID-19 cases, 145 patients have recovered and two patients have died, according to the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 233,644 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 228,157 of them have recovered, and 3,206 people have died. Currently, 2,281 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,915 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,571,016 tests have been conducted so far.