Egypt registers Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

The Egyptian Drug Authority has registered the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, press service of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reports.

"Egypt, the most populated country in the Middle East, with the population over 100 mln people, has become the 35th state across the globe that approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine," RDIF says.

The vaccine was registered within the framework of the emergency use authorization (EUA), TASS reported.