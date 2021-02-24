President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Moscow for his first foreign visit, 24.kg reports citing the Information Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office.

During the visit, Sadyr Japarov will hold talks with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In addition, bilateral meetings of the head of state with the Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko and the State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin are planned.

A meeting with the business community of the Russian Federation, compatriots and Kyrgyz students studying at the higher education institutions of Russia is also expected.