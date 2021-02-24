Syrian ambassador in Moscow intends to be vaccinated with Sputnik V

Syria’s ambassador to the Russian Federation intends to be vaccinated with a Russian vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V. The Arab republic’s embassy in Moscow told TASS on Wednesday, News Front reports.

“Mr. Ambassador intends to be vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and is waiting for the Russian Foreign Ministry to set a date for the vaccination”, – the diplomatic mission pointed out.

The embassy also informed that some employees of the diplomatic mission have already been vaccinated with Sputnik V.