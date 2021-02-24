Russia Must ‘Barricade’ Itself Vs. Dollar, Senior Diplomat Says

Russia must take urgent steps to cut its use of the dollar to a minimum as the new U.S. administration of Joe Biden signals it will ramp up sanctions, a top diplomat said, Bloomberg reports.

“We need to barricade ourselves against the U.S. financial and economic system to eliminate dependence on this toxic source of permanent hostile actions,” Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview Wednesday in Moscow. “We need to cut back the role of the dollar in any operations.”